Investigation underway after TGK inmate becomes pregnant

MIAMI - An investigation is underway after a woman who's been in jail since 2022 became pregnant.

Daisy Link, 28, has been held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center since June 202 on a second-degree murder charge.

Police say she shot a man in the leg, and he died as a result of his injuries.

Recently, Miami-Dade Corrections officials say she told them she believed she was pregnant and tests confirmed it.

Jail officials released a statement saying, 'The care, safety, and rehabilitation of all those in our custody remains our top priority and while there is no evidence of sexual battery against our inmate at this time, the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy are currently under active investigation."