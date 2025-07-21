Cyclist says Corvette hit him, then sped off near Miami's hospital district

Miami cyclist shares story of survival after being hit by a hit-run driver

A Miami bicyclist is recounting the terrifying moment he says a silver Corvette struck him and then kept going—just steps from his home.

David Miller was left with minor injuries after the crash, which happened at the intersection of Northwest 15th Road and Northwest 15th Street, not far from Miami's hospital district.

"I was just going to go ride around the neighborhood," Miller said. "I've done that a few times."

Miller said he was pulling out to make a left turn in front of the Modera Skylar Apartments when the Corvette hit him.

"You know, I saw a car coming from my left kind of at the last minute. It was weird because when I looked left at first, I didn't see anything," he recalled.

Impact and aftermath

The collision launched Miller onto the hood of the Corvette. He remembers the impact vividly.

"I remember going up, hitting the hood, feeling like glass breaking under my shoulder," he said. "It was a beautiful car. I very clearly saw the windshield smashed."

According to Miller, the car came to a brief stop. He said there were three people inside and that the driver spoke only Spanish.

"They all looked very scared and kind of relieved when they saw me get up," Miller said. "I just put my left hand up like this—I was trying to tell him, 'Hey, wait.'"

Despite his gesture, Miller said the Corvette drove away.

Police investigation underway

Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene. Miller was treated by EMTs and walked away with only minor cuts and bruises.

"It hurts to sit but for the most part I'm good and just very, very grateful," he said.

Still, Miller said he hopes the driver takes responsibility.

"I don't really wish ill upon anyone," he said, "but I do think they need to come forward and do the right thing."

Miami Police are currently investigating the incident.