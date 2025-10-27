Cutler Bay woman arrested for allegedly stabbing teen sister multiple times, sources confirm

A 26-year-old woman is accused of stabbing her 15-year-old sister multiple times on Sunday, police sources told CBS Miami.

Lynn My Le was charged with felony attempted murder after being taken into custody at a Cutler Bay home, according to the arrest affidavit.

Lynn My Le was charged with felony attempted murder after allegedly attacking her teen sister, sources said. Miami-Dade Corrections

The affidavit said that at about 3:20 p.m., the teen victim was sleeping in the living room when she woke to Le going through her phone. The victim confronted Le, and when she tried to get her phone back, Le, who was armed with a knife, attempted to attack her.

The affidavit said that as the victim ran toward the front door, Le stabbed the teen in the back and then continued to stab her as the teen collapsed on the floor.

"The victim pleaded for her life," before Le stopped stabbing her, the affidavit said.

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from at least 10 "puncture wounds."

Police arrested Le, who they said refused to speak to detectives. She was later transported to the Guilford Knight Correction Center.

There's no word yet on the victim's condition.