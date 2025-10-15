Watch CBS News
Cutler Bay man faces child molestation charges after incident at Miami-Dade church, deputies say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

A 54-year-old Cutler Bay resident faces charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a 13-year-old boy inside a Miami-Dade church restroom, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

The arrest report did not name the house of worship but said the incident occurred Sunday, Oct. 5, at approximately 1 p.m. prior to a service.

Authorities said that while the boy washed his hands, Alvaro Moises Rios entered the bathroom, rubbed the victim's back and touched him inappropriately.

Rios then asked for the victim's telephone number, for which he received no response, and inquired about the mother's whereabouts. The boy told him his mom was in church waiting for him, according to the report.

According to the report, the victim and Rios were known acquaintances.

Assault and confession

Authorities said Rios then grabbed the victim by the neck, kissed him on the lips and told him he was beautiful.

The victim described feeling "disgusted" and ran out immediately, disclosing the incident to his mom and a family friend, the report says.

Deputies said Rios confessed and was subsequently arrested at 1 p.m. that same day and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK)

Rios facestwoo counts of lewd and lascivious conduct on a child under 16.

