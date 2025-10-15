Cutler Bay man faces child molestation charges after incident at Miami-Dade church, deputies say

A 54-year-old Cutler Bay resident faces charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a 13-year-old boy inside a Miami-Dade church restroom, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

The arrest report did not name the house of worship but said the incident occurred Sunday, Oct. 5, at approximately 1 p.m. prior to a service.

Authorities said that while the boy washed his hands, Alvaro Moises Rios entered the bathroom, rubbed the victim's back and touched him inappropriately.

Rios then asked for the victim's telephone number, for which he received no response, and inquired about the mother's whereabouts. The boy told him his mom was in church waiting for him, according to the report.

According to the report, the victim and Rios were known acquaintances.

Assault and confession

Authorities said Rios then grabbed the victim by the neck, kissed him on the lips and told him he was beautiful.

The victim described feeling "disgusted" and ran out immediately, disclosing the incident to his mom and a family friend, the report says.

Deputies said Rios confessed and was subsequently arrested at 1 p.m. that same day and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK)

Rios facestwoo counts of lewd and lascivious conduct on a child under 16.