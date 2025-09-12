2 people hospitalized after fire breaks out in Cutler Bay home, Miami-Dade officials say

At least two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Cutler Bay early Friday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

Crews responded around 5:50 a.m. to the 9700 block of Montego Bay Drive, where they battled the blaze and searched for anyone trapped inside. The fire has since been extinguished.

According to MDFR, two victims were located and transported to the appropriate facilities. Officials have not released details on their conditions or how many people were inside the home at the time.

Several MFDR units, including engines, rescues and support vehicles, could be seen at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As of early Friday, it was still an active scene, with fire trucks, paramedics and deputies stationed on the street as investigators worked.