Cuban Americans rally in Miami, call for human rights in Cuba

Cuban Americans rallied outside Versailles Restaurant on Wednesday night to mark International Human Rights Day with a protest against the Cuban government.

Dozens of demonstrators filled the restaurant's patio, banging pots and chanting "Libertad" as they called attention to what they describe as a lack of basic rights on the island.

Protesters describe lack of freedoms

"We don't have in Cuba rights. We don't have human rights," said Luis, a Cuban American who joined the rally. "In Miami, we have all of these. In my country, they aren't."

Others echoed similar concerns, saying freedom of speech and expression remain out of reach for many in Cuba.

"You can't speak. You can't say anything. You can't think different," said Ibis Pilogo, a Cuban refugee. "You don't have any rights."

Rally comes amid worsening conditions

The protest comes as Cubans on the island face worsening conditions, including power outages lasting up to 20 hours. The government blames fuel shortages and aging infrastructure, while critics point to the country's communist system.

"Something always has a cost," said Carlos, another Cuban American. "If you don't pay it in money, you pay it yourself."

Calls for freedom for relatives

Many demonstrators said they were speaking out for relatives still in Cuba, whom they described as political prisoners.

"I have to express what I feel," Pilogo said. "What I feel is sadness for my people, and I hope that we are going to see it. We are going to see a free Cuba."