Cubans in South Florida demand a regime change as the archdiocese of Miami sends aid to the island

Cubans in South Florida are voicing strong opposition to Cuba's leadership, citing a growing civil and humanitarian crisis and a desire for freedom. The community is demanding regime change to end decades of oppression.

"The only thing that will give the Cuban people freedom and rights is a change in regime. A true democratic change," said Sylvia Iriondo, president of Mothers and Women Against Oppression.

The demonstration of unity comes as Cuban leaders recently offered to allow exiles worldwide to invest in businesses and property on the island. However, this proposal is being met with immediate pushback from South Florida exiles.

"We're not going to accept business with a tyranny, we're not. We're going to continue telling the world, the U.S. government, everybody about that. It's immoral," said Laida Carro.

Another community member expressed deep skepticism regarding the stability and security of such investments. "It has to be new people, not those people there. Because with them, you don't have anywhere guarantee. With them, they might let you put a business or whatever, and then one day they say you don't own this anymore. And that's the way they've been doing it for 67 years," said Elicio Arguelles.

In a separate update, Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski confirmed that the archdiocese recently sent three planes loaded with supplies to Cuba, following a prior aid delivery after Hurricane Melissa months ago.

Archbishop Wenski shared his vision for a peaceful transition. "I hope, the same way that the Cuban bishops have expressed their hope, that there will be necessary transitions that will take place. And that these transitions result in a soft landing. A harsh landing, a landing that would require you know, a lot of violence and further disruption would not be good for Cuba or for its neighbors."

For Cubans in South Florida, the fight continues until the Communist regime is ousted.

"There's an incredible feeling of unity throughout the Cuban community here. We feel it in the air that it's time to be free," said Dr. Orlando Gutierrez-Boronat.

Iriondo affirmed that the current power structure must be removed, stating, "All of those who have those key positions, who have the power to go against the people, they have to go. They can't be part of the solution. We need a Cuba. A true, free Cuba."