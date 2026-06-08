Earthquake off Cuba coast leads to reports of shaking in South Florida; no tsunami threat expected

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake off the northwest coast of Cuba led to reports of light shaking in Florida on Monday afternoon, including here in South Florida.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck about 65 miles to the west-northwest of Mantua, Cuba – which is to the west of Havana.

Shaking from the recent M6.1 earthquake offshore of Cuba was felt in Florida, where earthquakes are not commonly felt. Did you feel it? (If you're in the area and did not feel it, that's data too!)https://t.co/qpvppLHKj2 pic.twitter.com/poFijbHQ7d — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) June 8, 2026

After the earthquake, Florida residents from Tampa and Orlando all the way to South Florida reported feeling shaking from the earthquake.

So far there are no reports of damage or injuries.

No other information was released.