Earthquake off Cuba coast leads to reports of shaking in South Florida; no tsunami threat expected
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake off the northwest coast of Cuba led to reports of light shaking in Florida on Monday afternoon, including here in South Florida.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck about 65 miles to the west-northwest of Mantua, Cuba – which is to the west of Havana.
After the earthquake, Florida residents from Tampa and Orlando all the way to South Florida reported feeling shaking from the earthquake.
So far there are no reports of damage or injuries.
No other information was released.