Criminal justice panel moves forward disciplinary process for Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony

ORLANDO - A first step has been taken which could result in Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony losing his certification as a law enforcement officer in Florida.

On Tuesday, the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission held a probable cause determination hearing in Orlando to consider 80 disciplinary cases, including Tony.

The hearing stemmed from an omission on an official document when he was hired as sheriff. Tony reportedly did not mention an incident in 1994, when he was 14 years old, in which he shot and killed a man in self-defense. Most notably, in an affidavit he signed when he became sheriff of Broward, Tony said he never had a criminal record sealed or expunged.

Tony said he was never arrested or charged in the shooting. He claims he never mentioned the matter on any job paperwork because it was handled in juvenile court and he was acquitted.

The three-member Commission panel determined there is probable cause for continuing the disciplinary process which could lead to the revocation of his certification.

If Tony loses his certification, he will not be able to act as a law enforcement officer anywhere in the state.