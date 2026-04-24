Woman shot during apparent Broward apartment robbery, Miramar police say man detained and questioned

Police are investigating a robbery and shooting Friday morning at a Miramar apartment complex, where officers had taped off part of the property as they worked to determine what happened.

Miramar police said the call first came in around 2:11 a.m. as a reported robbery at the complex, before the situation was upgraded to a shooting when officers arrived. Investigators say two people were involved.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital, though her condition has not been released.

Police said the second person involved has been detained, is being questioned, and is cooperating with investigators.

What police say about the Miramar apartment shooting

The incident took place at 10750 N Preserve Way, just south of Pembroke Road between Hiatus Road and Palm Avenue. A large section of the complex had been blocked off, with crime scene tape stretching across multiple areas as investigators focused on a smaller portion deeper inside the property.

Crime scene trucks and police activity were concentrated toward the back of the complex, while other sections remained restricted. The complex does not appear to be gated, but access is limited as officers continue their investigation.

According to police, the two people involved know each other and were both inside the apartment where the shooting happened. Investigators said the situation appears to involve a casual relationship, and the man involved is believed to live at the apartment. Police said the incident was contained to that unit.

Residents react to police activity at Miramar complex

As the sun rose, residents began coming outside to a heavy police presence, with some facing disruptions as they tried to leave for work.

One neighbor described concern after seeing the scene unfold outside his apartment.

"That's a big concern. I mean, I hope everything gets resolved," the resident said. "It's serious in a neighborhood like this."

Police said they are working to piece together exactly what happened and are reviewing surveillance and Ring camera footage from the area. Authorities have not formally identified a suspect or confirmed charges, but said it is presumed the man shot the woman.