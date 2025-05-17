Creative ways to stay cool in the South Florida heat

As we head into grueling months of South Florida's summer heat, some people are finding creative ways to stay cool.

Geornipha Milvin said on her way to the beach, it was sticky and humid, but once her feet touched sand she felt cooling relief.

"Once you come by the water there's this amazing breeze that hits you. You notice the heat but it's not as strong because there is a wind," she said.

Milvin, who's visiting Hollywood Beach from Georgia, said as long as it's tolerable on the beach, then she's happy. There's always the water for a cool down.

"I know that once I get by the water, I know I'll get that good breeze," Milvin said.

Jon Archer and his daughter Lauren say with the heat they now have an excuse to grab a cold treat at A.C.'s Icees on S Bayshore Drive in Coconut Grove.

"I just went for a 12-mile run so it's really gonna hit the spot," Lauren said.

A.C.'s is a South Florida staple that has been there since 1978. Eryk Deez, who mans the truck solo, said hot days like we had over the weekend are actually some of the busiest.

"I hope for these days absolutely. We have a saying, 'Any time the sun is out, we should be open', so that's the plan," Deez said.

Back at the beach, Neal Sheerer said that as long as he has somewhere outdoors to stay cool, he can handle the heat.

"If you can get a little shade from the direct sun it's very pleasant. I could be here for hours," Sheerer said.

Whether it's a sea breeze, a brain freeze or staying in shade under trees, there are plenty of creative ways to stay cool.