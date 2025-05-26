2 injured following crash on I-95 exit ramp in Oakland Park, officials say

At least 1 killed following 2 separate crashes on I-95 in Broward County on Memorial Day

Two people were injured following a single-vehicle crash early Memorial Day in Oakland Park, officials say.

The Florida Highway Patrol said at about 5:15 a.m., emergency crews responded to the scene on northbound I-95 near the exit ramp at Cypress Creek. When they arrived, two people were found inside the vehicle.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue said one victim was transported to North Broward Hospital in an unknown condition, and the other person was not transported. The victims' names have not been released.

The ramp was closed as crews worked to clear the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by FHP.

We'll update as more information becomes available.

Editor's note: It was initially reported that one person died at the scene.