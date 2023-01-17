Couples' honeymoons have changed after the pandemic

The way couples honeymoon has changed since the pandemic. Not only how long they travel but how much money they spend.

Some of them are choosing to visit Maui, which is a honeymooner's paradise, with activities like outrigger canoeing, whale watching, and luaus.

It's what brought honeymooners Will and Cortlyn McDougal from Dallas to Marriott's Wailea Beach Resort.

"Growing up I came to Maui a lot and it's just a very special place to me and I wanted to share it with my beautiful bride," Will said.

The property is in Wailea, home to eight luxury resorts, including the Fairmont Kea Lani, which just unveiled a complete renovation of all of its suites and villas. The Fairmont has found honeymooners are now staying almost twice as long compared to before the pandemic.

The hotel's general manager Michael Pye said, "Additionally we've found that honeymooners are no longer coming in waves. They're coming consistently throughout the year."

They're also spending more. According to the honeymoon registry, Honeyfund, an average of $4,800 now, compared to $3,400 pre-pandemic. Honeyfund also finds couples are getting more in gifts. The average used to be $1,600 before the pandemic and now it's almost $1,950.

Wailea Beach Resort finds couples are indulging in more private experiences like romantic oceanfront dinners and floating pool cabanas.

"Through the pandemic, couples have felt like they have been refrained from what they can do," says general manager Angela Vento. "And they want to really be able to celebrate."

That's similar to what Jade Mountain in St. Lucia is seeing. But there, some couples never leave the unique rooms with no fourth wall called sanctuaries for much of their stay. And now those stays average a week compared to five days before the pandemic.

"There is this new term that was created called revenge travel," says co-owner Karolin Troubetzkoy. "And I feel we see a little bit of that influence also in our honeymoons. So maybe we have the revenge moons happening here."