Couple charged in $70,000 counterfeit high-end watch scam in Miami-Dade

Two jewelers accused of selling counterfeit high-end watches in Miami-Dade, officials say

Two jewelers accused of defrauding a man out of more than $70,000 by selling him counterfeit high-end watches have been arrested, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

The man said he bought several Rolex watches from Jonathan Parra and Paula Sanchez Zapata, known jewelers, who claimed they were authentic, investigators said.

When one of the watches got water inside after the man got out of his pool, the man thought something was off and took them to an independent certified jeweler, who confirmed the items were counterfeit, investigators said. The jeweler said one of the watches, which had been sold to the man as new, was actually more than 10 years old, according to investigators.

When the man tried to contact Parra, 37, and Sanchez, 33, investigators said they ceased all communications with him and also blocked him from their social media accounts.

Miami-Dade detectives tracked Parra and Sanchez to a home in Cape Coral. With the assistance of the Cape Coral Police Department, a search warrant was executed and the couple was arrested.

They are awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade.

Parra and Sanchez have been charged with one count each of organized fraud/scheme to defraud $50,000 or more.

Sheriff's investigators said Parra and Sanchez did not operate out of a store, but claimed to be independent jewelers.

"We're asking you to go reputable sources. We have authorized dealers. We have stores that are authorized to sell these products. That way you can avoid yourself being scammed or defrauded," said Miami-Dade Detective Argemis Colome.

Given Parra and Sanchez's long-standing involvement in the jewelry business, detectives believe there may be additional victims.