Costumed canines star in Key West's Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade

KEY WEST - Tributes to the late singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett were prevalent Wednesday night at Key West's Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade presented on an open-air stage.

The fur-filled festivities were a highlight of the island's 10-day Fantasy Fest costuming and masking celebration, this year themed "Uniforms and Unicorns ... 200 Years of Sailing into Fantasy" to salute the Florida Keys' bicentennial and that of the U.S. Navy in Key West.

Several groups feted Buffett, who passed away Sept. 1 at age 76. He was honored on the island where he developed the tropical mystique that flavored his music throughout his life.

Newfoundland "Teddy" is dressed as Smokey the Bear and 2-year-old Aelwyn Morgan portrays a firefighting forest ranger during the Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Key West. (Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau)

Other group entries included a family staging a "Smokey the Bear" skit with a 13-year-old Newfoundland portraying Smokey.

Some competitors drew inspiration from the festival theme. They included a unicorn-horned canine "Trojan horse" containing a doggy duo in Roman soldier uniforms, and two "sailor" pugs with their human captain.

As well as providing a tail-wagging good time, the Pet Masquerade benefits the Lower Keys Friends of Animals.

Fantasy Fest continues through Sunday, Oct. 29, with highlights including a masquerade march in Key West's historic district and a flamboyant nighttime parade Saturday, Oct. 28, featuring lavish motorized floats and elaborately costumed marching groups.