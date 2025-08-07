Coral Springs teacher arrested for sexual battery on student over two years, police say

A 33-year-old teacher at Coral Springs High School was arrested Thursday morning, charged with sexual battery and lewd and lascivious behavior involving a student during his freshman and sophomore years between 2018 and 2019, police said.

Joseph Michael Melendez, who allegedly developed an emotional connection with the victim and discussed pornography, admitted to the sexual relationship, according to an arrest report.

Teacher faces serious charges

Coral Springs police said Melendez, who oversaw the after-school American Sign Language club, faces charges of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious battery and molestation.

The arrest report details how the victim, then 15, developed an emotional bond with Melendez, who became a "sexual mentor" after exchanging phone numbers and discussing pornography. The illicit relationship allegedly spanned two years.

Arrest shocks parents

Parents expressed shock and concern following the arrest, which was first reported through a police social media post. "I am concerned. I am honestly unaware of what's been happening. I'm hoping to get information," said one parent outside the school.

Another parent said, "My kids have been in this school the last three years. It is a great school, very safe and very interactive with the parents. Once we know, we will know if we have any concerns about the teacher arrested."

A school spokeswoman confirmed Melendez's termination, saying, "We were made aware today that a teacher at our school was arrested this morning by the Coral Springs Police Department and has subsequently been terminated."

"The safety and security of our students is a number one priority. We refer any questions related to the arrest to our law enforcement partners at the city of Coral Springs."

Melendez is currently held at the Broward Sheriff's Office jail.

Police urge anyone with additional information to contact the Coral Springs Special Victims Unit.