Surveillance video captures Coral Springs shooting as man faces numerous charges

Police in Coral Springs have arrested and charged a man they say shot a woman multiple times at a shopping plaza on Thursday in what is being described as domestic related.

Abdul Perez. Broward Sheriff's Office

Coral Springs police said they arrested 49-year-old Abdul Perez and charged him with attempted premeditated murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm or ammunition subject to injunction and tampering with evidence.

Coral Springs shooting captured on surveillance video

According to police, the incident took place around 3 p.m. in the 7600 block of West Sample Road, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman with several gunshot wounds.

Surveillance video in the area captured the moment when at least five gunshots can be heard as the incident unfolded.

A woman who was sitting on the curb at the time heard the shots, and then she stands up and flees the scene.

A man named Justin, who works nearby, expressed shock after the shooting.

"This is something unprecedented to happen in this area," he said. "We are all in shock."

Video from above the scene from Chopper 4 showed police investigating at least two cars that appeared to have crashed into each other behind the shopping plaza.

The identity of the woman who was shot has not yet been released, and her condition is currently unknown.

More information is expected to be released from police on Friday.