Woman hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Coral Springs shopping plaza, 1 person is in custody, police say

A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times at a Coral Springs shopping center on Thursday afternoon.

Coral Springs police said it happened at around 3 p.m. at the 7600 block of West Sample Road. When they arrived at the scene, they found an adult woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was transported to Broward Health North with serious injuries, but her current condition remains unknown.

A person of interest was identified, detained, and is currently in police custody, according to authorities.

Aerial video from Chopper 4 shows a landscaping van and a white car that crashed into each other behind the shopping plaza.

The investigation remains active, and it is unknown how the victim and the person in custody know each other, nor their identities. It is also unknown how the crash connects to the shooting.