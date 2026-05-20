Broward city's police department draws 80 million views online with "Traffic Thursday" as crashes decline

Coral Springs, a city in northwest Broward County with nearly 150,000 residents, is known for its low crime rate and family-friendly neighborhoods. The city, whose slogan is "Everything under the sun," has generated an unexpected hit with its weekly video series, "Traffic Thursdays".

The segment follows a police officer on patrol in real-time, focusing on aggressive drivers. In just a few years, the series has logged 80 million views with a worldwide audience and has helped the city's YouTube channel reach 100,000 subscribers.

The city's campaign to curb aggressive driving is a priority, according to Coral Springs Deputy Chief Brian Gallagher.

"The proof is in the numbers," Deputy Chief Gallagher said, adding that "For 2024 and 25, both years, crashes declined." The city's research shows that residents are in favor of police enforcing traffic laws because it is considered a safety issue that impacts their quality of life.

CBS Miami was given permission to ride along with an officer and the city-employed photographer/producer for a behind-the-scenes look at the operation.

Officer August Charni, a frequent contributor to the show, said it is "cool" because "people who don't know what we do get a first-hand experience on the traffic side of law enforcement".

The segments showcase the judgment calls officers must make. In one instance, Officer Charni gave a warning to an 18-year-old he stopped for speeding. In another case, a driver who ran a red light and "was being argumentative" was given a citation.

Officer Charni explained that the show resonates with viewers because "people see aggressive driving and they say I wish there was an officer here". He added, "When people are watching, there's satisfaction in people getting caught".

The Deputy Chief believes the series strikes a chord with viewers, noting, "If we can bring you in — entertain you — but be educated — that's key".

Viewer comments suggest agreement with the need for enforcement, with samples after a recent episode including, "Honda boy needs to learn the word accountability," "Great way to avoid getting a ticket Argue with the guy giving the ticket," and "I don't have any money…well you shouldn't be driving".

"Impatience leads to aggressive drivers, and you can get hurt," Officer Charni said.