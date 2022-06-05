Coral Springs families displaced after heavy rains cause major water damage to two apartment complexes

CORAL SPRINGS – Two multifamily dwellings in Coral Springs have been evacuated after heavy rains from the passing tropical system caused excessive water damage.

The first incident happened at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Coral Springs Parkland Fire Department responded to the Sherwood Apartment Complex because water was leaking into an electrical panel. A total of 40 units were evacuated after Florida Power & Light shut off the power.

The Coral Springs Parkland Fire Department then responded at 10 a.m. Sunday to the 7800 block of NW 39 Court to reports of excessive water damage. The building was deemed unsafe, forcing all families living in the six-unit complex out until repairs are complete.

Temporary housing through the city of Coral Springs and American Red Cross has been made available at the Senior Center at Sartory Hall located at 10150 NW 29th Street. The center will remain closed to the general public for as long as the facility is needed for housing.