Coral Springs police release warning advocating for electric vehicle safety, citing increased e-bike accidents

Coral Springs police have released stark images in their new public service announcement advocating for e-bike safety.

In the PSA, a 911 operator is heard saying that a kid has been hit on an e-bike. The PSA is also made up of images from police body cams from incidents involving electric vehicles like e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-motorcycles.

Since last September, police say the city has seen a dramatic rise in the number of electric vehicle-involved accidents, with 46 accidents with at least one fatality.

Of those accidents, 34 involved e-scooters, 8 were with e-bikes, and 4 involved e-motorcycles.

"The problem we are having in the city right now is when [electric vehicles] are operating on the road, [they are] violating red lights and stop signs," Jason Whisnant, a Coral Springs police officer, said.

Most, according to Whisnant, were not wearing helmets.

"The danger of no helmet is serious injury to the head. Under the law, you have to wear a helmet under [age] 16," says Officer Whisnant.

Citations for not wearing a helmet start at $15 and could cost up to $200 to return an impounded e-vehicle.

Coral Springs currently allows scooters and e-bikes on the sidewalk as long as the bike motor is 750 watts or less and doesn't go above 28 miles per hour.

The law also states that you must slow down when you see a pedestrian.