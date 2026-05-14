Police swarm Coral Springs neighborhood to conduct overnight death investigation

Dozens of law enforcement personnel swarmed a Coral Springs neighborhood overnight to conduct a death investigation.

Few details have been released, but in a Facebook post the Coral Springs Police Department asked people to avoid the area of Royal Palm Boulevard and Riverside Drive if possible while the investigation continues.

CBS News Miami crews at the scene observed a body on the ground covered with a tarp, and police have blocked off the area with crime scene tape.

A resident who lives in the area said that several gunshots were heard around 3 a.m., and when they looked out the window, they saw people running from the scene.

In addition to Coral Springs police, SWAT members were observed in the area.

No other information was released.