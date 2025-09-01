Coral Gables has unique "villages" scattered throughout the city

Tucked among the tile roofs and 1920s Mediterranean revival architecture favored by Coral Gables developer George Merrick are seven historic villages that remain a little-known part of the city's history.

Seven thematic villages

Coral Gables has seven villages: the South Dutch African Village, the Italian Village, the Florida Pioneer Village, the French City Village, the French Normandy Village, the French Country Village and, perhaps the best known, the Chinese Village.

"It is about a weekly thing. Someone will catch me out on the sidewalk and they will say, 'Do you have to be Chinese to live there?'" said village co-owner Cole Jenkins.

In the heart of the Gables, the Florida Pioneer Village resembles homes transplanted from the Northeast, both idyllic and unique. One of the homes appeared in There's Something About Mary, starring Cameron Diaz and Adam Sandler.

Lost plans after 1926 hurricane

Many Gables residents, like Catalina Capra, said they have never heard of the villages. She is not alone. Many South Florida residents are also unaware that they exist, though they were part of Merrick's original plan for the city.

"According to the deeds of some of the lots, he wanted thematic villages; he had 13 in mind when they got started," historian Casey Picket said.

Only seven were completed, cut short by the Hurricane of 1926 and the collapse of the Florida land boom. Picket said there are no records or writings he is aware of that discuss a rationale for the villages.

"Merrick was influenced a lot by 'The City Beautiful Movement' that came out of the 1893 Columbian Exposition, where they featured different villages," Picket said.

Drawing higher-end buyers

While the exposition helped set American architectural trends, Picket said Merrick was also a promoter who understood product diversity, offering more than small homes on small lots.

Art Murphy, who owns the home where There's Something About Mary was filmed, said he believes Merrick may have been targeting a specific market.

"I think he did it to attract people down here," Murphy said.

So while Coral Gables may be known as "The City Beautiful," it is also aptly described as "The City of Villages."