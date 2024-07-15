Copa America fans arrested, ejected from stadium; Miami-Dade mayor "outraged"

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police say 27 people were arrested at the Copa America final Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The soccer final, between Argentina and Colombia, was delayed by more than an hour because of the chaos at the gates. Argentina would eventually prevail 1-0. Star player Lionel Messi was benched with an injury.

Meanwhile, just outside, some ticketholders never made it inside after traveling from other countries.

Among those arrested was the head of the Colombia Football Federation, Ramon Jesurun, and his adult son.

The two are charged with battery after reportedly getting into a fight with two security guards and a woman who tried to break up the fight.

Fifty-five others were ejected.

The chaos at the stadium gates went viral, with footage showing fans jumping over security barriers and running past police and stadium attendants. The escalator to the club level was destroyed.

"When we got there," said Dora Cannitello, "they said all the gates were closed. People were pushing and shoving one person at a time and yelling, 'Open the gates.' That was not fair. I had my tickets."

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, "I was outraged that this ever took place."

She said the county had "over 800 officers at the site compared with just over 300 at the Super Bowl. It's a credit to police that everyone left safely after the game."

The mayor said the county will be working with organizers to ensure a full review.

Hard Rock Stadium will host seven World Cup soccer games in 2026.