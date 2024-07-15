Colombia soccer president speaks out after Copa America arrest

MIAMI - After spending the night in a Miami jail, Colombia's soccer president and his son have posted bond and are speaking out.

"It was totally unfair and again, we're humans. Anything could happen. But they started it first. It was ridiculous," said son Ramon Jamil Jesurún.

"This credential for me, it says total access. And the security guard, one of those who wanted to feel important, didn't recognize it. I insisted I could go in. And he pushed me," said the elder Jesurún, president of the Colombian Football Federation.

Ramon Jesurún, 71, and his son, Ramon Jamil Jesurún, 43, were arrested and charged with battery on an official employee. Police say the father and son got physical with two security guards and a woman who was trying to intervene during the chaos at Copa America Sunday at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Hundreds of fans stormed through the southwest gate of the stadium.

Some fans jumped over fences while other climbed through air conditioning vents to get inside the game.

The Jesurúns appeared in bond court Monday afternoon, along with others who were arrested.

Fernando Perez was one of them.

He tells CBS News Miami he had tickets and flew in from Houston to see the game. When he arrived, he says he got caught up in the chaos.

"At some point one of the gates got open. People started pushing in," said Perez. "I got thrown on the ground, got tazed. You know, it was horrible. I got arrested and spent 24 hours in jail for nothing," said Perez.

Perez was charged with battery on a police officer and resisting an officer without violence.

The judge put a restraining order against Ramón Jamil Jesurún on behalf of the woman who was injured in the scuffle.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava said she was outraged by the chaos that ensued at the Copa America match, and says an investigation is underway.