The Broward Sheriff's Office said a deputy, K-9 and suspect were all shot during a burglary investigation in Cooper City on Thursday morning.

The BSO said deputies were notified of a possible burglary in the 10000 block of Southwest 55th Lane in Cooper City around 4 a.m.

Deputies responded and later made contact with an armed suspect, the BSO said.

At some point during the response, a shooting occurred, and a BSO deputy, a BSO K-9 and the armed subject were struck, investigators said.

The conditions of the deputy, K-9 and suspect are not immediately known.

No other information was immediately available.

CBS News Miami is working to gather more information and will update this story as new details are received.