Cooper City begins clean-up process in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

COOPER CITY - Residents woke up Wednesday to the sound of chainsaws, as work crews moved through neighborhoods chopping up downed limbs and picking up debris from the storm that blew through Tuesday night.

Intense wind and rain from hurricane Ian bands left some roads underwater and a few streets blocked with tree debris.

Babette Herron and her family muscled their way through dragging tree limbs to the curb Wednesday.

They used a chainsaw to chop a tree in their front yard.

"We lost half of the tree during Hurricane Irma and when that small tornado came through it took the rest," said Herron.

Residents off Palm Avenue believe it was a tornado that hit in a flash Tuesday night because they received warnings at the time it hit.

A transformer took a hit and knocked out power to some residents.

Kaya Steadman had no power all night. "We charged our devices in the car, but our kids couldn't sleep with no air conditioning."

She said by mid-afternoon Wednesday Florida Power and Light had restored power in their neighborhood.

Most of the standing water that left streets flooded Tuesday had receded Wednesday.

A few neighborhood ducks could be seen frolicking in the remaining puddles.