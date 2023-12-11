Cooler breeze on Monday, rain chance bumps up mid-week

MIAMI - A cooler start with mostly mid to upper 60s on Monday morning in the wake of a cold front that moved through overnight.

A pleasant, breezy afternoon ahead with highs in the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. We'll enjoy mainly dry conditions and lower humidity. Monday night's lows will be a bit cooler as we'll wake up with mostly low to mid-60s on Tuesday morning. Highs will climb to the upper 70s.

It stays breezy with hazardous beach and boating conditions. There will be a high risk of rip currents at the beach.

Mid to late week the rain chance will be higher due to moisture associated with a frontal boundary lifting north across South Florida. Hang onto your umbrella as it will be a wet and windy end of the week.

This weekend we remain unsettled with the potential for scattered showers and some storms. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s.