Cooler breeze on Monday, rain chance bumps up mid-week
MIAMI - A cooler start with mostly mid to upper 60s on Monday morning in the wake of a cold front that moved through overnight.
A pleasant, breezy afternoon ahead with highs in the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. We'll enjoy mainly dry conditions and lower humidity. Monday night's lows will be a bit cooler as we'll wake up with mostly low to mid-60s on Tuesday morning. Highs will climb to the upper 70s.
It stays breezy with hazardous beach and boating conditions. There will be a high risk of rip currents at the beach.
Mid to late week the rain chance will be higher due to moisture associated with a frontal boundary lifting north across South Florida. Hang onto your umbrella as it will be a wet and windy end of the week.
This weekend we remain unsettled with the potential for scattered showers and some storms. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s.
for more features.