Cool start to Wednesday, breezy and mild in the afternoon

MIAMI - Sweater weather continues.

A cool start to Wednesday morning but not quite as chilly as Tuesday.

Temperatures were in the upper 60s across much of Broward due to a northeast breeze. Miami-Dade woke to the cooler upper 50s since the wind was out of the north.

Highs will be pleasant in the afternoon with the low 70s. There will be more clouds than sun today. The breeze will build and wind gusts could reach up to 25 miles per hour. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and a small craft advisory for boaters. A few showers will be possible on the breeze over the next few days.

Warm up continues NEXT Weather

Lows will fall to the low 60s on Thursday and Friday mornings. Highs will be closer to the mid-70s.

The warmup continues through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday we'll be waking up with the upper 60s and highs will be in the upper 70s. A few showers are possible on Sunday. The rain chance rises a bit for Christmas day with highs in the upper 70s. Spotty showers will be possible on Monday.