Construction-related incident involving serious injuries at Mercy Hospital
MIAMI — Officials are responding to reports of serious injuries following a construction-related incident at Mercy Hospital.
According to City of Miami Police, police officials and Miami Fire Rescue are responding to the scene.
CBS News Miami is heading to the scene to get more information and will update this story as updates come in.
