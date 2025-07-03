Community reels as Broward teacher faces child porn charges; attorney questions evidence

The arrest of a Westchester Elementary School physical education teacher on several counts of child porn possession has sparked shock and outrage in the Coral Springs community.

Accused of possessing over 75 files depicting nude children as young as 6 and referring to himself as a "pervert teacher" with a preference for 12-year-old students, Craig Rogers' arrest Tuesday at an extended-stay motel has left neighbors and educators grappling with disbelief.



Educators and neighbors stunned

Bonnie Rosenfield, a neighbor and fellow educator, expressed deep disgust at the allegations.

"It's absolutely disgusting. It's mortifying," Rosenfield said. "As an educator, you're supposed to do the right thing and have the oath to follow protocol and make sure children feel safe because that's where children spend most of their time."

Dell MacIntosh, a neighbor at the motel where Rogers was apprehended, was equally shocked.

"I was real surprised when I heard what it was about. I thought it had something to do with having a run-in with police," MacIntosh said.

Legal context and community concerns

Rogers' attorney, Jamie Benjamin, questioned the evidence, "We don't know that there's any evidence that he specifically and intentionally downloaded anything that's illegal from those apps."

Benjamin also noted the connection that the alleged victim in Rogers' prior stalking case, which led to his stay at the motel, is a Coral Springs police officer from the same agency investigating the current charges.

"It is a little bit interesting that the alleged victim in that case is from the same agency that is allegedly investigating him now," Benjamin said.

The police report alleges Rogers sent pictures exposing himself at his school desk and possessed videos of children in sexual situations.

Rogers was denied bond Thursday morning because he's accused of violating his pretrial detention on the stalking charge.

If he's able to eventually bond out, he cannot be around children, use cameras or video devices or have internet access.