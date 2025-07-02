Broward teacher arrested on child pornography charges, police say

A physical education teacher at Westchester Elementary School is facing child pornography charges following a months-long investigation, according to the Coral Springs Police Department.

Investigators identified the teacher as 60-year-old Craig Rogers.



Tip leads to investigation

The investigation began May 22, when a detective with the Coral Springs Police Department's Special Victims Unit, assigned to the Broward Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force, received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police said.

The tip indicated that an individual using a Kik/Media Lab account was distributing child sexual abuse material through the Kik social media platform.

Police said numerous photographs found in Rogers' Kik account depicted his office and equipment room at the school.

Investigators said messages from various chat groups, provided by Kik, showed Rogers referring to himself as a "pervert teacher."



Search warrant and arrest

On July 2, police executed a search warrant at a Studio 6 Motel in Coral Springs, where Rogers had been renting a room, authorities said.

Several devices were seized from the room for forensic analysis and Rogers was arrested without incident.

The investigation remains active and police are urging anyone with information to contact police.

Broward Schools "deeply disturbed" by allegations

Broward Schools said the district and school administration are "deeply disturbed" by the allegations and are cooperating fully with law enforcement.

Rogers had been reassigned away from the school and students in April 2025 following an off-campus arrest in a separate case, according to the district.

His employment history shows he has been a teacher at Westchester Elementary since July 2003, serving as a physical education teacher since July 2004.