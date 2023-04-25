Community comes together to celebrate Children's Village groundbreaking

MIAMI - They say it takes a village to raise a child and the Lotus House in Overtown is a prime example of that.

Not only are they the nation's largest women's shelter but they will soon be providing more than a safe sanctuary for thousands of families in our community.

"Thank you for making the special dream of a children's village come true," said Constance Collins Founder of Lotus House.

It's a dream come true for Constance Collins, founder of the largest women's shelter in the country.

"Together, we will create a beacon of light, and hope for many thousands of children, whose lives will be touched by this special project for generations to come," said Collins.

That special project is The Children's Village.

The $20 million brand-new five-story development will focus on education and mental health there they will also provide families with free legal and social services all under one roof.

On Tuesday the community, along with county officials and more than a dozen non-profits that helped make this happen, came together to celebrate the official groundbreaking of the Children's Village, including a famous face and now a South Florida resident.

Community celebrates groundbreaking of the Children's Village CBS News Miami

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen making a surprise and a very generous donation of one million dollars to a community she now calls home.

"I cannot tell you how honored I feel to be a part of this community and I hope that all of you join with me, so we can continue to spread love and create possibility and change for all these wonderful women and children who need us so much. Thank you," said Bundchen.

The Children's Village will come to life directly across the street from the Lotus Village, which is also an extension of the Lotus House.

If you would like to learn more about the Lotus House, click here.