Watch CBS News
Local News

Comfortable afternoon with temps in the low 70s, gusty breeze

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather for Monday 2/19/2024 7AM
Miami Weather for Monday 2/19/2024 7AM 00:38

MIAMI - After a soggy Sunday and a few stray showers on Monday morning, we'll enjoy mainly dry weather for Presidents Day.

It was a cool start with lows falling to the upper 50s and low 60s in the morning. Highs will rise to the mid-70s with a gusty breeze. Wind gusts could reach 25 miles per hour. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and a Gale Warning for boaters.

low-tomorrow.png
Sweater weather NEXT Weather

Get ready to break out the sweaters and jackets on Tuesday morning as you head back to work and back to school. It will be chilly with lows falling to the 50s and highs will only in the low 70s. It will be sunny, pleasant, and breezy.

Lows will remain chilly in the upper 50s and highs will be comfortable in the low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

next-wx-7-day.png
A look ahead NEXT Weather

Friday lows will be more seasonable in the low 60s and highs in the upper 70s. Slight warming trend this weekend as lows will be in the upper 60s and highs in the upper 70s. Spotty showers will be possible on Saturday due to an approaching front. It will be cooler and drier on Sunday.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on February 19, 2024 / 8:55 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.