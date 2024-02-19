Comfortable afternoon with temps in the low 70s, gusty breeze

MIAMI - After a soggy Sunday and a few stray showers on Monday morning, we'll enjoy mainly dry weather for Presidents Day.

It was a cool start with lows falling to the upper 50s and low 60s in the morning. Highs will rise to the mid-70s with a gusty breeze. Wind gusts could reach 25 miles per hour. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and a Gale Warning for boaters.

Sweater weather NEXT Weather

Get ready to break out the sweaters and jackets on Tuesday morning as you head back to work and back to school. It will be chilly with lows falling to the 50s and highs will only in the low 70s. It will be sunny, pleasant, and breezy.

Lows will remain chilly in the upper 50s and highs will be comfortable in the low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Friday lows will be more seasonable in the low 60s and highs in the upper 70s. Slight warming trend this weekend as lows will be in the upper 60s and highs in the upper 70s. Spotty showers will be possible on Saturday due to an approaching front. It will be cooler and drier on Sunday.