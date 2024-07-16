Colombian Football Federation offers apology after arrest of president in Miami

MIAMI GARDENS – The Colombian Football Federation has apologized after a fight following the Copa America final soccer game Sunday night, in which Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0.

The incident involved the president of the federation, Ramon Jesurun, and his son. They were charged with battery after they reportedly fought with two security guards and a woman who tried to break it up.

The federation said it happened after members of their delegation were denied access to the stadium field after the game, despite having credentials and badges.

The federation said one of the security guards made a threatening gesture and Jesurun tried to complain about his son being subdued.

In a statement, the federation said, "We regret this event and offer apologies to the organizer of the contest, the host country and the people who were affected. President Jesurun deeply regrets these events which should never have happened and which resulted in a paternal and instinctive maneuver to protect his son and his family."

As the two left jail Monday night, Jesurun's son said,"We are human and anything can happen. But they started it first. It was ridiculous."

His father waved his credentials and said, "This credential is for me. It says total access and the security guard, one of those who wanted to feel important, didn't recognize it, and insisted I couldn't go in and he pushed me."

Video that has gone viral showed fans pushing and shoving at security gates. Others scaled security barriers to get in only to be subdued by officers. Still others are seen running away from some of the more than 800 officers at the Copa America game that was attended by more than 65,000 people.

In a new statement, a spokesman for Hard Rock Stadium said, "Hard Rock Stadium has safely hosted hundreds of world-class events in its 37-year history. … Hard Rock Stadium worked collaboratively with CONMEBOL, CONCACAF and local law enforcement agencies on security. … We will evaluate the protocols and processes in place across all aspects of Stadium Operations."

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez said, "I chair a public safety committee and we need to do a better job to make sure we are prepared for upcoming events like the World Cup. We have to have better preparation and I plan to be part of the discussions to make sure that happens."

Bermudez also sent an email to the Miami-Dade mayor and Commissioner Oliver Gilbert.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says there will be a full review of what happened at the Copa America game on Sunday night.

Hard Rock Stadium will be the site of seven World Cup games in 2026.