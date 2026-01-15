Cold blast drops wind chills to the 30s overnight in South Florida as temperatures plunge

A NEXT Weather Alert began Thursday evening as a blast of colder air moves into South Florida, bringing falling temperatures and chilly wind conditions overnight.

A cold weather advisory will be in effect for Broward and Miami-Dade counties from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday, with wind chills expected to dip to 35 degrees or lower, especially during the early morning hours. While a freeze warning remains farther north and is not expected to move south, the NEXT Weather team said the primary concern locally will be the cold wind chills overnight and into Friday morning.

Temperatures will begin dropping quickly after sunset Thursday, falling through the 60s this evening. By 11 p.m., many areas will be in the lower 50s, with a steady cold breeze making it feel even colder. Inland locations could already be seeing temperatures in the 40s late tonight.

The coldest air will arrive before midnight, with low temperatures occurring earlier than usual. Conditions are expected to gradually improve after sunrise as temperatures climb later Friday morning.

Anyone working outdoors or in the field tonight is advised to dress warmly and prepare for the colder-than-normal conditions.