Cold front could drop South Florida temps to the upper 50s this weekend

A cold front is headed for South Florida this weekend, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures and ushering in a stretch of sunny, dry weather.

Friday morning began comfortably, with temperatures in the upper 60s across Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and low 70s in the Florida Keys. Skies were mostly clear to start the day, though spotty showers may develop later. Highs are expected to reach the low 80s under mostly sunny skies, in line with seasonal averages.

The National Weather Service has issued a small craft advisory for Atlantic waters due to breezy conditions. However, no advisories are currently in effect for boaters in the Florida Keys. The risk of rip currents remains low along Atlantic beaches.

Saturday with lows in the mid-60s in South Florida

By Saturday morning, cooler air will begin to settle in, with morning lows dipping into the low to mid-60s. Temperatures will climb back into the low 80s by the afternoon as the cold front moves through, setting the stage for a cooler end to the weekend.

Upper 50s in Miami-Dade and Broward on Sunday

Sunday morning is expected to bring "sweater weather" to the region, with inland areas in the upper 50s and much of Miami-Dade and Broward in the low 60s. The Florida Keys will see a refreshing start with temperatures in the upper 60s. Daytime highs will remain slightly below normal, hovering in the low 80s, accompanied by plenty of sunshine.

This calm and pleasant stretch of weather is expected to last into early next week, with a slow but steady warming trend by midweek.