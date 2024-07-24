Coconut Grove's Historic West Grove residents say they were forced out of their homes unfairly

Residents in parts of Coconut Grove say they were forced out of their homes unfairly

Residents in parts of Coconut Grove say they were forced out of their homes unfairly

Residents in parts of Coconut Grove say they were forced out of their homes unfairly

COCONUT GROVE - Black residents of Coconut Grove's Historic West Grove say they were forced out of their homes unfairly, so they filed a federal housing complaint in hopes for change.

Akinshimaya Nnamdi lived at one of many other multifamily apartment buildings located in the West Grove, a subset of Coconut Grove. The neighborhood was predominantly Black and went as far west as Plaza Street and as far east as Margaret Street.

However, in 2017, Nnamdi says her family was evicted and given 10 days to vacate the building.

She is one of dozens of families impacted by what she's calling gentrification and discriminatory policies. It's outlined in a housing complaint with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A HUD spokesperson says they have the complaint and do not comment on open investigations.

Willie Ford Jr. lived in West Grove and said his family was forced out too.

"This fight has been going on for years. Now we have HUD finally taking up this cause which has never happened before," he said.

Ford used to live in a complex called Dixie Green Apartments, he says big box stores and metro station replaced his old home and several others.

A list submitted as a part of the housing complaint lists at least 162 residents who say they were impacted. They're calling on the City of Miami for changes.

"We're definitely looking for the buildings that do get erected for the individuals that got evicted to move back into those buildings at affordable pricing. For that when developers come into these neighborhoods, and they want to build buildings and what not that the community has some sort of a say so in these types of issues," said Nnamdi.

CBS News Miami contacted the City of Miami and they say they have received the housing complaint and look forward to responding to the allegations.