Victim identified in fatal Coconut Grove shooting; $5,000 reward offered for gunman

Fatal shooting under investigation in Coconut Grove

Fatal shooting under investigation in Coconut Grove

Fatal shooting under investigation in Coconut Grove

Miami police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed a man in Coconut Grove on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. near Southwest 37th Avenue and Southwest 33rd Street. When officers arrived, they found two men injured.

One of the victims, 30-year-old Robert Denardes Whittle Jr., was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Trauma Center in critical condition but later died, police said. The second man was also hurt but refused to go to the hospital.

Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide. No arrests have been made, and the suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

sheba