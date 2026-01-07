Man standing outside truck struck and killed on Wiles Road in Coconut Creek, Broward Sheriff's Office says

The Broward Sheriff's Office says a man was struck and killed late Tuesday morning while standing outside his truck.

It happened near Coconut Creek on Wiles Road, just west of Powerline Road at 11:42 a.m. The eastbound lanes of Wiles Road near Northwest 47th Avenue and 48th Street were shut down until just after 4 p.m.

BSO says it is not clear how the accident happened.

Victim hit while outside truck

BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro said the truck was pulling a trailer and was parked on the side of the road when a car struck the driver while he was outside his truck. He died on the scene.

Radio transmissions from BSO dispatchers said, "We have a dead body here, struck by a car. I think the car that struck him is down by the base of a bridge."

Driver remained at the scene

Caro said the driver of the car remained on the scene on Wiles Road. It is not far from a landfill.

CBS News Miami spoke with the father of the man driving the car. He said his son was 24 and was injured and taken to a hospital. The father said he did not want to talk about the accident and had not spoken with his son.

Company awaits investigation findings

The truck belongs to the Luna Development Corporation, which is involved in land development.

A manager for the company said they did not want to say anything until they received information from investigators.

Deputies seek witnesses

BSO said they encouraged people to come forward if they were witnesses.