Coconut Creek sues to block Florida Turnpike, Sawgrass Expressway expansion

A condominium association and the city of Coconut Creek have filed a lawsuit challenging state plans to widen Florida's Turnpike and the Sawgrass Expressway in parts of Broward County.

Wynmoor Community Council, Inc., and the city filed the lawsuit last week in Leon County circuit court against the Florida Department of Transportation.

The case focuses heavily on a plan to widen the turnpike from six to 10 lanes and raises a series of arguments, including that the project violates the Wynmoor Community Council's due-process and equal-protection rights.

In part, the lawsuit takes issue with the plan calling for the widening to occur on the west side of the existing road.

"The Florida Turnpike main line expansion that is 100% to the west side of the current expressway will have adverse impacts on the plaintiffs and other Coconut Creek communities, residents and businesses in the city of Coconut Creek," the lawsuit said.

"Those adverse effects include, but are not limited to: noise, air pollution (particulate matter), traffic, congestion, vibration, decreased natural light, physical encroachment into neighboring communities and decreased property values."

