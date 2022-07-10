Coast Guard repatriates over 60 Cuban migrants following several missions in the Keys

MIAMI — The Coast Guard has repatriated 64 Cuban migrants caught trying to enter through the Keys.

Here is what Coast Guard officials said about their operation:

— Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark's crew repatriated 64 Cubans to Cuba, Sunday, following interdictions off the Florida Keys.

— Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent's crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Thursday, at approximately 9 p.m., about 25 miles south of Key West.

— Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent's crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Thursday, at approximately 11:30 p.m., about 30 miles south of Key West.

— A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 8:15 a.m., about 14 miles south of Boot Key.

— A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 5:30 p.m., about 40 miles south of Key West.

"Migrating illegally in makeshift vessels, especially without life jackets or safety equipment, is incredibly dangerous," said Lt. Paul Puddington, Coast Guard District Seven. "Please, for your own safety, don't take to the sea."

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,067 Cubans compared to:

— 5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

— 1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

— 259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

— 313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

— 49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

— 838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021