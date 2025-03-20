Coast Guard offloads nearly 46,000 pounds of illegal drugs valued over $500 million at Port Everglades

The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded nearly 46,000 pounds of seized illegal drugs Thursday morning at Port Everglades.

The drugs, worth more than $517.5 million, were seized in 14 interdictions in the eastern Pacific Ocean by the crews of U.S. Coast Guard cutters Stone and Mohawk. The cutters had embedded helicopter interdiction tactical squadron aircrews and a Tactical Law Enforcement Team-Pacific law enforcement detachment.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was there to make a major enforcement announcement.

Earlier this month, the Coast Guard offloaded more than 12,000 pounds of cocaine worth over $141 million at the Coast Guard Station in Miami Beach. They confiscated the drugs in open waters over the last two months by using planes, thermal imaging and speed boats.

More than a dozen suspected smugglers were detained in the six interdicitons, according to the Coast Guard.

This is developing story, check back for updates.

