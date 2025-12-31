Coast Guard rescues 4 boaters after vessel capsizes, starts smoking off Key West

Members of the United States Coast Guard rescued four boaters after their vessel capsized about 30 miles north of Key West.

Four boaters were rescued off Key West on Wednesday. U.S. Coast Guard

Coast Guard officials said an Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew self-diverted from a routine patrol and found the four boaters after receiving an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast issued by Sector Key West watchstanders.

The Coast Guard said one of the boaters was able to grab a handheld radio to call for help before the boat capsized.

After the boat capsized it started smoking, and boaters tied their life jackets to each other to remain together in the water among the 2- to 4-foot seas and 18 mph winds, the Coast Guard said.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene and deployed a rescue swimmer, who helped hoist three boaters into the aircraft. Another helicopter crew then arrived and was able to lift the last survivor and Coast Guard rescue swimmer from the water.

"We're proud of our crews and our Navy partners for helping save four lives after their vessel capsized," Petty Officer 3rd Class Tabitha Pearigen, Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstander, said in a statement. "This is what we do. We want to save lives; we train to save lives."

Pearigen continued and praised the boaters' actions.

"The boaters did a lot of things right—wearing life jackets and staying in communication—which made a real difference in keeping everyone safe," she said. "As we head into the new year, this is a good reminder to check the weather, wear your gear, and make sure you have a way to call for help before getting underway."