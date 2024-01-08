Cloudy & breezy Monday, temps in the mid-70s

MIAMI - South Florida woke to a calm, comfortable morning after a wild weekend of weather. Temperatures were in the upper 60s and low 70s along the coast and the low to mid-60s inland.

Highs climb to the mid-70s in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. The breeze will build and there is a high risk of rip currents at the beach. Marine conditions will deteriorate later Monday into Tuesday. Gale Alerts will go into effect Monday night through Tuesday night due to southwest winds of 25 - 30 knots and seas about 7 to 10 feet.

Strong storm potential CBS News Miami

Tuesday will be warm and windy with highs in the low 80s. The CBS News Miami Next Weather team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Tuesday night after 8 p.m. due to the potential for strong to severe storms. A potent cold front will move in and a line of storms will push through late Tuesday night with the potential for damaging gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.

Wednesday will be drier and slightly cooler with highs in the mid-70s. Thursday morning we'll wake up with the mid-60s and highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s with the chance for scattered showers.

Warmer late week with highs in the low 80s and the potential for spotty showers.