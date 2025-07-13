Cleveland Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins accused of domestic violence in South Florida, court records show

Cleveland Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins woke up in a South Florida jail after an alleged domestic violence case last week, according to court records.

According to records obtained by CBS News Miami, the NFL running back was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery on Saturday and appeared in bond court on Sunday.

During his hearing, the judge found probable cause and ordered Judkins not to be in contact with the victim, no firearm access, and set his bond to $2,500. CBS News Miami had a crew outside the Broward County Main Jail, where he was held, and saw him walk out on Sunday afternoon.

Quinshon Judkins Broward Sheriff's Office

In a preliminary statement to CBS News Miami, the Browns said that they are aware of Judkins' arrest and "gathering more information" about the incident.

According to WBNS, CBS News' affiliate in Columbus, Ohio, Judkins played for The Ohio State University from 2024 to 2025 before entering the NFL Draft, where the Browns drafted him with the 36th overall pick. During his time at Ohio State, he helped the Buckeyes win the national championship, scoring three touchdowns against the University of Notre Dame in the final.

Judkins is currently entering his first season in the NFL with Cleveland, WBNS reported.

CBS News Miami has reached out to police for more information and Judkins' attorney for a request for comment.

A delayed battery report leads to an arrest

The alleged incident happened on July 7 after the victim had left the airport but did not report it until Saturday, according to records revealed during Judkins' bond court hearing.

According to court records, the victim and Judkins came to South Florida "as friends," but after the alleged incident, she stayed with him in Fort Lauderdale for five additional days and celebrated her birthday. It was not until after that the victim reported the incident, court records revealed.

Around 9 a.m. Saturday, Fort Lauderdale Police said it responded to the area near 1500 W. Cypress Creek Rd. regarding a "delayed battery." Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim and determined a battery had occurred during their preliminary investigation, FLPD said.

Officers then made contact with Judkins and placed him into custody before he was taken to BSO Main Jail and was charged accordingly.

No further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident were released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.