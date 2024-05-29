City requires permit to fix damaged veteran headstones at Miami cemetery

MIAMI - Sometimes Larry Leitner finds buried veterans' headstones.

"There's somebody interned here," Leitner said while dusting off the

"It's buried so far under the ground."

Veteran headstones at Miami's city cemetery go back as far as the Spanish-American war.

Dusting them off is all he can do.

"Graves here underneath this monstrosity that the city has not taken care of," Leitner said of a tree blocking a veteran's headstone.

CBS News Miami asked if he can get rid of the tress blocking a veteran's headstone.

"No. It's city property."

Leitner is the Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter in Miami Beach. He says since the city of Miami owns the cemetery, he says the city requires him to get a permit to repair, restore and straighten out the headstones of veterans.

"When you look at the format they want you to do," Leitner said. "It's as if you're renting a tent for a fair."

Jacqui May's Great aunt served in World War II and is buried at the Miami City Cemetery. She lives about an hour and half north of the cemetery. So she'd like some kind of care taken of the headstone.

"It's a big task," May said. "Especially with the areas that are dedicated to our veterans. I think it's really important that we take a little bit more time and care to do things in a respectful manner."

Veterans organizations put little American flags over the headstones over Memorial Day weekend. Leitner says city officials told them the flags had to be gone within 24 hours of placing them there. CBS News Miami asked him what would have happened if they didn't get rid of the flags.

"They would not permit us to come back in the cemetery again," Leitner said.

"The bureaucracy obviously overcomes the needs of the families."

CBS News Miami called the city's parks and recreation department about how someone could restore a headstone. They referred us to city hall. A spokesperson said:

"Each headstone is the property of the deed owner," said a spokesperson. "Therefore, we are not permitted to clean or manage the upkeep of the headstones. We believe they would need the permission of the deed holder to have approval to rectify them."

We followed up with the city on whether the VFW needs a permit to work on the headstones. A spokesperson said it is necessary for all that someone erecting, cleaning or repairing memorials obtain a permit.

The city is still looking into how the headstones were damaged. CBS News Miami didn't get an answer on why the flags had to go.