City of Miami to host no-questions-asked gun buyback event in support of Ukraine

Miami approves program to buy guns and send to Ukraine

MIAMI - The City of Miami has announced that their police department will be hosting a no-questions-asked gun buyback event "in an effort to support Ukraine and take guns off the streets."

City officials said those turning in their firearms will receive gift cards.

• Firearm - $50.00 gift card.

• Shotgun or Rifle - $100.00 gift card.

• High Powered Rifle (.223 Caliber, AR-15, AK-47) - $150.00 gift card

Officials said all firearms should be unloaded and transported in a secure carrying case.

The event will be held this Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive.