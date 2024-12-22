City of Miami police lieutenant accused of spitting at and slapping his wife, faces charges

MIAMI – A City of Miami police lieutenant, who at one point served as assistant chief of police, was arrested on Saturday and faces a battery charge in connection to a domestic violence incident, police said.

Just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a domestic violence call at the home of Lieutenant Thomas Carroll, according to a statement issued by current Miami PD Assistant Chief of Police Armando Aguilar.

Carroll's arrest report, obtained by CBS News Miami, stated that the incident stemmed from an altercation between the lieutenant and his wife.

The report indicated that Carroll arrived at his residence and started "verbally insulting" his wife in regard to a discussing the couple had had the night before. As the fight got more heated, Carroll allegedly spit at his wife "approximately 10 times" and then "slapped her twice in the face," the report said.

His wife then ran out of the house and called police. Miami PD Internal Affairs, and Crime Scene Investigators also responded to the incident scene.

The lieutenant was arrested and charged with battery in relation to a domestic violence incident, according to his arrest report.

Miami PD Assistant Chief of Police Armando Aguilar said Carroll has been relieved of duty, pending further investigation.

Carroll once served as assistant chief of police at the City of Miami Police Department. Since 2023, he has served as a lieutenant in the field operations division.

The City of Miami Police Department released a statement which reads in part:

"The Miami Police Department is committed to serving victims of domestic violence and holding the perpetrators of such crimes accountable for their actions. When acts of domestic violence are perpetrated by law enforcement officers, they are especially disheartening, as they represent a breach of the sacred trust placed in us by the people we serve. We wish to thank the victim and witnesses in this case for coming forward. We are committed to ensuring that a thorough investigation is conducted and that the victim receives all necessary support throughout this process."