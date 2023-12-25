Watch CBS News
Christmas tree fire under investigation in NW Miami-Dade, no injuries reported

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A Christmas tree fire on Monday morning caused damage to a house in Northwest Miami-Dade, but no injuries to its residents. 

christmas-tree-fire-vo-1.jpg
Images show damage to property from a Christmas tree fire.  CBS News Miami

Authorities responded to the 2300 block of NW 89th Street at about 11:30 a.m. regarding a Christmas tree fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units put out the blaze and although images showed property damage, there were no reported injuries. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Earlier this morning, two Fort Lauderdale mobile homes were destroyed by morning fires.

First published on December 25, 2023 / 4:03 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

